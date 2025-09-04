FWC charges Seminole County teens after false report in Lake Brantley boating incident

LAKE BRANTLEY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has filed charges against three juveniles from Seminole County following a boating incident on Lake Brantley on August 30, 2025.

The charges include giving a false report to law enforcement by the boat operator, while two passengers face charges for giving false official statements.

Initially, the operator’s father reported a hit-and-run incident, but it was later revealed that the boat had collided with a dock.

Multiple officers from the FWC and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation. They conducted interviews, searched the lake, and reviewed security camera footage from nearby properties.

Despite the initial report, the operator’s father later informed officers that the account was false, and the crash was actually an allision with a dock.

Interviews with the occupants confirmed that the vessel had struck the dock, but the operator continued to provide false information until a third interview clarified the facts.

The dock owner is currently assessing the damage, and the investigation remains open pending review by the State Attorney’s Office.

