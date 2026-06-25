Gas prices expected to soar for July 4, second highest ever

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers could pay some of the highest July 4 gas prices on record this year, according to a new GasBuddy forecast.

GasBuddy projects the national average price of gas will be about $3.75 per gallon on Independence Day.

That would make this year the second most expensive July 4 at the pump, behind the record high of $4.80 per gallon in 2022.

The forecast comes despite six straight weeks of declines in the national average.

GasBuddy said prices have dropped since a spring spike, but the projected July 4 average is still about 65 cents higher than last year.

The national average was $3.10 per gallon on July 4, 2025, according to GasBuddy.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said recent declines are good news for drivers, but prices are still much higher than they were at the start of the year.

“At roughly $3.75, this would be the second most expensive July 4 ever recorded,” De Haan said.

GasBuddy said uncertainty in global oil markets could still affect prices heading into the holiday weekend.

GasBuddy recommends drivers shop around before filling up, especially near state lines where prices can vary.

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