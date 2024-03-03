Going Places: New exhibit takes off at Orlando Science Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fasten your seatbelts with an interactive science exhibit that highlights technology created for transportation.
Guests can see how technology helps them get around town with a new experience at the Orlando Science Center.
Brightline and Orlando Health teamed up to present the exhibit “Going Places.”
There will be science lessons in real-world settings, like how society overcame gravity and distance to make travel easier and accessible.
Seventeen parts to exhibit and eight kiosks will demonstrate the pioneering inventions.
Take a wild ride with a mini hovercraft, guide a blimp and land an airplane on a flight simulator.
The exhibit will be at OSC until May 5, and entrance is included with ticket admission.
