Going Places: New exhibit takes off at Orlando Science Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fasten your seatbelts with an interactive science exhibit that highlights technology created for transportation.

Guests can see how technology helps them get around town with a new experience at the Orlando Science Center.

Brightline and Orlando Health teamed up to present the exhibit “Going Places.”

There will be science lessons in real-world settings, like how society overcame gravity and distance to make travel easier and accessible.

Seventeen parts to exhibit and eight kiosks will demonstrate the pioneering inventions.

Take a wild ride with a mini hovercraft, guide a blimp and land an airplane on a flight simulator.

The exhibit will be at OSC until May 5, and entrance is included with ticket admission.

