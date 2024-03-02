A new burger joint has opened this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fatburger held its grand opening Saturday in its first Central Florida location in Celebration.

A California-based fast-food chain has opened and the first 100 customers receive a free Original Fatburger.

Visitors can also receive free fries with any purchase throughout the day.

Fatburger, or “The Last Great Hamburger Stand” got its name and started in 1952 from the founder Lovie Yancey.

Known for their “big fat patty” that can be doubled, tripled, or even quadrupled, Fatburger offers made-to-order burgers and also hand-spun milkshakes.

The new location is at 1713 Future Way, Celebration, FL., and is open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.

