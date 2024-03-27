Good Samaritans help a driver after a car crash in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department released a video on social media of a car crash at an intersection on Monday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened at the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Fentress Boulevard.

The video shows a car crash that caused an SUV to flip onto its side.

Read: Two $1M Mega Millions winning tickets sold in Florida

Several drivers stopped to help, and together, they flipped the car back upright.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

See a map below of the scene.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group