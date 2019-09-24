Gotha residents seek answers from Orange County for flooded homes, yards

GOTHA, Fla. - It hasn't rained for weeks in one Orange County community, but that hasn't stopped flooding from giving homeowners headaches.
Gotha residents believe the county has let them down with road projects that dump water into Lake Nally and others around it.
Neighbors said the county refuses to take responsibility, claiming that since the lakes are private, the responsibility falls on the homeowners.
"We're a bunch of private individuals who have been forced to hire engineers and hire attorneys to do the work and the due diligence to figure out what is going on," said resident Paul DeHart.
Pumps run throughout the day inside the DeHart home. Mold and ripped out drywall are also a present theme.
"There is nothing we can do to fix this," said Stacey DeHart. "This is bigger than we are. We have polluted water, positive for E-coli (and) we have mosquito breeding that's out of control."
Residents worry that after dodging Hurricane Dorian, another storm could flood everyone out and overwhelm the pumps.
"Just waiting and waiting on the country, but I've been waiting 15 years," said resident Nancy Dougherty."
