Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 33 counties as Florida monitors Invest 93-L

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In preparation for Invest 93-L, Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for multiple Florida counties.

The governor’s press office said DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-171 on Saturday, which includes 33 counties.

In a news release, DeSantis said he declared the state of emergency to make sure residents are ready and state resources are in place if necessary.

READ: Eye on the tropics: Invest 93-L continues to develop, Florida impacts possible

“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” DeSantis said.

“I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

I’ve signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for 33 counties in preparation for Invest 93L. Issuing this order today ensures communities have time to prepare for the storm system which could have impacts along the Gulf Coast next week.



Floridians should have a… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 26, 2023

Three Central Florida counties — Marion, Polk and Sumter — are included in the order.

READ: Hurricane supply checklist: What should you include in your kit?

The full list includes:

Alachua

Bay

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Wakulla

The state is encouraging Florida residents to find more information about emergency preparedness here.

Read Executive Order Number 23-171 below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group