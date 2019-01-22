Government closed, kitchen open: NASA employee bakes her way through shutdown

ORLANDO, Fla. - When times are tough, you have to get creative.
With no end in sight to the government shutdown, 800,000 federal workers are expected to miss their second paycheck on Friday, including a NASA employee and Avalon Park resident who has turned to baking to pay the bills.
With a cup of sugar and a stick of butter, Stacie Turner has been baking her way through the shutdown.
“The scary part is not knowing when it’s going to end,” Turner said.
Turner is a technical resources manager for NASA. Her husband also works for the federal government, so neither of them have seen a paycheck since before Christmas.
“There is no eating out right now. There is no shopping. There is no going to the movies,” Turner said.
So Turner got creative. She started baking as a hobby when she was in middle school. It’s now a necessity to make ends meet, Turner said.
“I have not had a day yet where an order hasn’t come in,” Turner said, hoping the orders keep coming in what feels like is a never-ending shutdown. She and her husband are hoping for back pay when the government reopens, but understands there are no guarantees.
“If you work for the government, focus on you,” Turner advised. “Figure out what it is that you enjoy and put that little thing in your back pocket.”
