Gunman at large after man, woman shot at house party in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A gunman is at large after two people were shot during a house party Saturday night in Palm Bay, according to police.
Officers said the shooting occurred at a home on Port Malabar Boulevard just before midnight.
Related Headlines
A 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were both shot and taken to a hospital with traumatic injuries, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- 102-year-old woman evicted so landlord's daughter can move in
- Serial killer Bobby Joe Long executed in Florida
- FC Barcelona soccer club opens training academy in Kissimmee
- Bears honk horn, mangle seats while breaking into Florida family's truck
Officers said the gunman fled the scene and is a known subject, but they did not identify the shooter.
Detectives said two men got into an altercation at the party before one of the men opened fire.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}