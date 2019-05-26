  • Gunman at large after man, woman shot at house party in Palm Bay, police say

    By: James Tutten

    PALM BAY, Fla. - A gunman is at large after two people were shot during a house party Saturday night in Palm Bay, according to police.

    Officers said the shooting occurred at a home on Port Malabar Boulevard just before midnight.

    A 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were both shot and taken to a hospital with traumatic injuries, police said.

    Officers said the gunman fled the scene and is a known subject, but they did not identify the shooter.

    Detectives said two men got into an altercation at the party before one of the men opened fire.

    Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456.

