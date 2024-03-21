Gunman at large after man shot to death near Pine Hills, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a deadly overnight shooting near Pine Hills.

Officers said they were called around 3:49 a.m. for reports of a shooting on Sebastian Way.

Police said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Watch Hill Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, officials said.

Orlando police said they are actively investigating the shooting and do not have any information they can share on the gunman.

