Justice for DJ: Family of young man shot, killed speaks to WFTV one month after his death

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County family is looking to their community for help solving the shooting death of 20-year-old De’Shaun J. Stewart who went by the nickname D.J.

Stewart was shot outside of a residence on Ellis Drive in unincorporated Cocoa, back on Feb. 17.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies have few leads in the case.

Stewart’s mother, Shanova Stewart told WFTV, “I want justice so I could be able to sleep at night, because sometimes I don’t sleep.”

Her son moved to unincorporated Cocoa just two weeks before his death.

Stewart’s uncle, C.J Floyd, said his nephew was well-liked.

As deputies continue their homicide investigation, Stewart’s family is working to keep his memory alive.

The Sheriff’s Office said tips can be left anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

