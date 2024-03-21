Orange County pushes fentanyl testing strips to prevent overdoses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is working to curb the overdoses and deaths by helping two local organizations provide awareness and prevention.

“We just want to keep people safe period. That’s what this is all about, and it’s been a blessing to partner with Orange County Health Department to spread this message of harm reduction, prevention, and awareness,” said Peter Cook, Largest Heart CEO and founder.

The look of a Fentanyl test strip compares to what a COVID-19 at-home test looks like, but free.

In June, the state moved to decriminalize Fentanyl test strips, in what many advocates said was a long overdue step toward fighting drug overdoses.

Largest Heart launched “Test before You Try” in September. The non-profit organization first distributed the kits at the Central Florida Fair, giving out over 500 kits to parents and teens.

Project Opioid CEO and Founder Adreae Bailey told Channel 9 its organization will begin to distribute the kits in the downtown area starting in June.

Demonstrator shows how to use fentanyl testing strips Live use of a fentanyl testing strip (WFTV)

Bailey said the plan is to put boots on the ground and hand the kits out. The organization will give the kits to people near bars, clubs, and music festivals.

“Listen, as a community, we’re seeing more and more young people die of overdoses, particularly fentanyl. We have to have modern tools available to parents to young people who are trying to stay alive,” said Bailey.

Both organizations said drugs are running rampant through the streets, and the way they help curb it and help people recover from addiction is by offering a way to test what a person ingests.

Testing results take three minutes and can be ordered here.

Those in need of help with addiction and recovery can find help here.

