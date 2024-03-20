Orange County shuts down property housing men, women & children in ‘unsafe’ conditions

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County property has been shut down after it was found to be housing men, women, and children in unsafe conditions.

The order was served Wednesday morning to Kaleo Ministries which is home to the Hope City Refuge.

County leaders said recent inspections have found multiple violations and safety issues.

Officials said despite previous warnings, the property owner has failed to bring the property into compliance.

Hope City Refuge houses some 100 men, women, and children in unsafe and uninhabitable structures such as bunkhouses and shipping containers, according to a report.

Orange County has now issued a temporary injunction ordering the property owner to “cease inviting and allowing persons to continue living in structures and buildings that are unsafe,” according to the injunction.

The county is working to help the people who the order has displaced.

Officials plan to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. to share more details about the injunction order.

