Horizon West to meet with Disney to discuss affordable complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents of Horizon West will meet with Disney and Backers of the company’s 15-hundred unit affordable housing project.

Disney is donating the land off of State Road 429 and Hartzog Road.

The company said the affordable housing is aimed at middle class workers.

The land will have a thousand units.

Housing analysts tend to push for dense and walkable communities to make cites stronger.

Channel 9 asked Dr. Jessica Trounstine from Vanderbilt University how to address the big project.

“Ultimately, building public transit, like light rail, can work to connect outer lying areas to each other,” Trounstine said, “But this is a difficult problem for many communities, because the jobs and the location of residential communities are often not in alignment”

The meeting will take place at Water Spring Elementary Monday night.

