New Orlando recording studio will fit a whole orchestra

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The audio recording studio Ty Fy is moving from its 33rd St. Industrial spot in Southwest Orlando to 9460 Delegates Drive where it will share space with film production studio Vū Orlando.

Why the move? It’s about space, and lots of it, according to CEO Dan Fontana. At 4,000 square feet, the room dubbed Stage 2 — which Ty Fy will be using — is roomy enough for an entire orchestra.

Read: Sunset Songs Series: Ocala’s musical events

“I can imagine 75 pieces in here, if we wanted to,” he told Orlando Business Journal during a tour of the space. “We haven’t done that. Typically, we record an orchestra in two chunks — woodwinds and strings, followed by brass. Even when we go to the big studios in London, the brass section ends up sitting there waiting for the strings to play.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Art and Music lovers get set for the return of the 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo at Cranes Roost Park Art and Music lovers get set for the return of the 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo at Cranes Roost Park

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group