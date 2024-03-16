Sunset Songs Series: Ocala’s musical events

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Development reveals the artist lineup for the upcoming Sunset Songs Series.

Set on Wednesday nights once a month, concerts take place at Ocala’s Downtown Square, featuring a diverse range of original music from local and regional talents ranging from funk, blues, reggae and country.

On March 20th is the Central Florida-based band, Propaganjah know their fusion of Caribbean rhythms and R&B roots, they promise a vibrant and unique musical experience.

On April 24, the dynamic duo Martin and Kelly take the stage.

Making their way from New England to Nashville, they captivate audiences with compelling songwriting, harmonious vocals, and a touch of country charm.

All concerts are free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

See the map below for the location.

