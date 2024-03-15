Orange County Animal Shelter holds St. Patrick’s Day adoption event, with reduced fees

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) is hosting an adoption event reducing all pet adoption fees to $17 for the day.

On Sunday, March 17, OCAS will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. hoping the luck of the Irish will be with these wonderful animals and get adopted.

“We’ve been watching so many wonderful dogs sit here for weeks or months unnoticed. We know they would be a lucky charm for the right family. So, we invite people to wear green and come to our shelter,” Orange County Animal Services manager Diane Summers said.

More than 60 dogs and cats are designated as “ready to go home” on event day.

Like Lincoln, a 5-year-old dog who arrived at the shelter on December 18, 2023 and has been overlooked since, despite his friendly demeanor, and Hurley who arrived in February after his owner abandoned him and left him in a vacant yard.

Check out some of the dogs and cats up for adoption:

“Pets like Hurley, who arrive in our care after they have been abandoned or in similar traumatic situations, struggle to shine, as they are undoubtedly stressed,” said Summers. “At 2 years old, this boy can be a pot of gold and deserves to be in a comfortable home.”

Currently, the shelter is caring for over three hundred animals.

Available pets can be viewed on the shelter’s website, along with information on the adoption process.

