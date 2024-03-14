‘Brave the Shave’ with local firefighters to raise money for pediatric cancer

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The Central Florida Saint Baldrick’s event invites people to shave their heads in solidarity of children diagnosed with cancer.

The event just doesn’t raise awareness, participants also raise money through community pledges and other fundraisers.

Professional hairstylists will be there to make sure you get a clean shave and for those with longer locks to donate.

Every dollar raised helps fund more research to advance treatments and find cures for pediatric cancer.

On Sunday, March 17, local firefighters will come together at City Citrus Craft in Lake Mary in support of Orange County Fire Rescue Engineer Steve Kibler, who lost his son Camden in 2008 to cancer at just five months old, as well as the many other families in the fight against pediatric cancer.

“Camden would have turned 16 last month,” said Kibler. “We continue to channel our grief into something positive to help other families, understanding how devastating these diagnoses are. We’ve raised more than $308,000 over the years, surpassing all of my expectations. We will continue our mission in the hopes that one day, there is a cure for pediatric cancer and no other families have to endure the pain of these diagnoses.”

All ages can participate in the signature Brave the Shave event - with parent’s permission for those under 18.

Some of this year’s participants include Orange County Fire Rescue, Orlando Fire Department, Seminole County Fire Department, Oviedo Fire Department, Lake County Fire Department and Lake Mary Fire Department.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers.

