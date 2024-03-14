Next stop Paris: Orlando native qualifies for U.S. Olympic Boxing Team

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando native, Omari Jones, is reaching for the gold after being selected to represent Team USA as part of the U.S. Olympic Boxing Team at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Jones graduated Edgewater High School in 2020 and is currently pursuing a business degree at Valencia College.

Jones achieved this milestone by qualifying at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament 1 in Busto Arsizio, Italy on March 11.

The Orlando boxer is not only a star in the ring, Jones organized numerous programs that have helped feed over 500 homeless people around the Orlando area – tutors unprivileged kids at underserviced schools, and was the recipient of the City of Orlando 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award.

Jones was also the 2022 Continental Bronze Medalist and finished as a quarterfinalist at the 2023 Pan American Game in Santiago.

The Paris Olympic Games will be held from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug 11.

