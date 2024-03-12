Verse Orlando moves pop-up experience to Dezerland Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new pop-up experience originally in Lake Nona is now on International Drive.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Verse Orlando, now located in Dezerland Park near the 007 Bond Museum, offers guests a show with augmented reality elements.
It has a holographic theatre so people can interact with a different world to gain points in an interactive show.
Guests wear transparent headsets that reflect the theatre so they can still experience the world around them.
Read: Florida zoo unveils Australia-themed experiences for Spring Break
There will be four shows:
The Unreal Garden
See surreal landscapes and animals while you complete puzzles and challenges.
Holographic Odyssey (StarWalk)
Venture into the solar system and explore space with scientific facts.
Art of the Future
Take a trip to an artistic world and question the future of AI.
Sightcraft
Players become wizards and must earn points and unlock magical abilities to reach the next level.
Tickets can be purchased at the door.
For hours and more information, click here.
Read: The ultimate event for any LEGO lover returns to Orlando
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group