ORLANDO, Fla. — A new pop-up experience originally in Lake Nona is now on International Drive.

Verse Orlando, now located in Dezerland Park near the 007 Bond Museum, offers guests a show with augmented reality elements.

It has a holographic theatre so people can interact with a different world to gain points in an interactive show.

Guests wear transparent headsets that reflect the theatre so they can still experience the world around them.

Verse Orlando moves pop-up experience to Dezerland Park Verse Orlando is a unique entertainment venue at Boxi Park, Lake Nona in Orlando. It features a fully immersive and interactable augmented reality holographic theatre, perfect for couples, families, and groups. The theatre offers cutting-edge technology and stunning visuals that transport visitors to another world where they can participate in the action. In addition to the theatre, the venue offers dining options, live music, and other entertainment. It's a great place for a unique date night or a fun family outing. (Hand-out/Verse Orlando)

There will be four shows:

The Unreal Garden

See surreal landscapes and animals while you complete puzzles and challenges.

Holographic Odyssey (StarWalk)

Venture into the solar system and explore space with scientific facts.

Art of the Future

Take a trip to an artistic world and question the future of AI.

Sightcraft

Players become wizards and must earn points and unlock magical abilities to reach the next level.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.

For hours and more information, click here.

