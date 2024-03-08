Florida zoo unveils Australia-themed experiences for Spring Break

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park has opened a new Australia realm on Friday.
The zoo announced the new and returning experiences just in time for Spring Break.
The Aussie Trek, a new family-friendly ride presented by Outback Steakhouse, will take families on a safari to learn about Australian wildlife.
Guests can cool off a Billabong Splash Pad and meet and greet furry friends at the Wallaby Signature Encounter and the Koala Signature Encounter.
There will be new food and drink locations with the Outpost Grab & Go Market and the Boomerang Bar.
The day of wild adventures will end with Sunset Sips. A DJ dance party will start at 3 p.m., with special food and drink options offered at the Boomerang Bar.
Everyone can enjoy the extended hours until 7 p.m. daily from March 9 through March 17 and on the weekends until the end of April.
