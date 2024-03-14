Lake Eola fountain lit up Orange for multiple sclerosis awareness

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visitors to Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando this week may have noticed the iconic fountain lit up in Orange.

It’s in recognition of Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week.

An estimated 1 million Americans are living with MS, which impacts the central nervous system.

And sadly, there’s no cure.

9 Family Connection is working to help raise money for people battling the disease at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s “Walk MS.”

The event will be held on Saturday, April 13 at Blue Jacket Park in Orlando.

More information on how to register can be found here.

