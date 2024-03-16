New luxury wine and spirits shop opens in Longwood

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new shop selling luxury wine, spirits and beer plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 2 in Longwood.

The Good Pour is in a standalone, 6,600-square-foot building at 2648 W. State Road 434. That’s lots of room for the 6,000 wines carried by the expanding chain.

Managing partners Mike and Chris Huska — owners of Longwood’s Pickles NY Deli & More and franchisees of Hurricane Grill & Wings — are working with chain founders Ray and Giuliana Horal to run the corporate-owned location, according to a company news release.

