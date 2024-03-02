Brevard’s best restaurants- and its growing Middle Eastern food scene

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Middle Eastern restaurant called Al Baik Kabob House is among Brevard County’s top 10 eateries.

Al Baik, which offers Palestinian cuisine, has climbed to Yelp’s No. 2 spot in the county since opening in March 2023.

Todd Deratany, a Melbourne-based food reviewer whose family hails from Syria, said he has been watching the Middle Eastern food scene develop in Melbourne over the past two decades, and Al Baik is a welcome addition.

