Get Fringed: Orlando Fringe Festival returns to Loch Haven Park for its 33rd year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival returns to Loch Have Park for its 33rd year – and this year’s theme – Get Fringed.

Featuring more than 1,00 ticketed performances, a free outdoor music festival, visual fringe, kids fringe and other Fringe-tastic festivities, Orlando Fringe is the long-running theatre festival of its kind in the United States.

Orlando Fringe is a 14-day immersive cultural experience featuring performances spanning a wide array of genres, such as dance, spoken word, musicals, comedy and more.

As well as ticketed performances, Fringe features free events that include an outdoor music stage, art pieces displayed throughout festival grounds, weekend entertainment for the young at heart and more.

“We’re thrilled to announce the 33rd Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival!” says Interim Executive Director Scott Galbraith. “These two weeks are truly packed with exciting, new, and innovative shows that will entertain and uplift audiences, perhaps make them ponder and re-think. After all, Fringe is never the same twice! There are always new artists to discover, and we’re always eager to explore new venues and see Orlando through the eyes of both local and visiting artists.”

Orlando Fringe is founded on being: 100% uncensored, 100% unjuried, 100% accessible, 100% inclusive and 100% of all ticket sales go directly back to the artists, according to a news release.

The main festival campus is at Loch Haven Park, and the festival also features venues at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Orlando Family Stage and the Orlando Museum of Art, plus Fringe ArtSpace in Downtown Orlando on historic Church Street.

“Bring Your Own Venues” this year include returning venues Renaissance Theatre Company and The Starlite Room @ Savoy and new venues CityArts and Stardust Lounge, along with various site-specific venues chosen by artists.

“I can’t wait to welcome the most amazing bunch of audiences, artists, staff and volunteers, share all of the surprises we have up our sleeves and see what kind of magic unfolds this year!” says Festival Producer Tempestt Halstead. “Whether folks are joining us for the first time (or the hundredth), they’re in for a treat - a world of new venues, fresh talent and vibrant energy. From intimate spaces to grand stages, each venue offers a unique adventure. This year, we embrace the diverse array of artists, from seasoned veterans to rising stars, all ready to ignite the imagination. Fringe is all about embracing the new, the different and the weird! With this year looking semi-new with new venues and festival components, we wanted a theme to play into that. We’ve been ‘comfy, cozy’ for the last couple of years because that is what the community needed with the pandemic shifting a lot, and we wanted to be more edgy this year. With endless possibilities, we embrace the change and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime. Let’s do this thing and Get Fringed!”

Orlando Fringe will be held from May 14-27.

For more information on events and tickets, CLICK HERE.

