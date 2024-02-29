Art and Music lovers get set for the return of the 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo at Cranes Roost Park

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Art and music return to Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs for the 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo.

The free festival will feature 140 art and fine craft artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more -- all available for purchase.

Using Cranes Roost Park as their canvas chalk artists and high school art students will create mesmerizing chalk masterpieces for all to enjoy.

Attendees can vote for the "People's Choice Chalk Awards" by placing an Uptown Art Expo gold coin into the bucket next to their favorite chalk artwork. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning artists.

Art show are Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For all the music lovers out there – you won’t be disappointed.

Kicking the musical festivities off on Friday night is the Gerry Williams Band at 6:30 p.m. Then get out the spandex and fishnets because it’s be an 80′s dance party with 3x Grammy nominated artist Taylor Dayne performing her classic hits “Tell It to My Heart, “Don’t Rush Me”, “I Will Always Love You” and much more.

On Saturday, music begins at 4 p.m. with Miguel Larsen, followed by Rockit Fly at 6:30 p.m. and continuing the 80s extravaganza Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute performs playing classic hits like “Runaway”, “Living on a Prayer”, “You Give Love a Bad Name” and many more.

Sunday will finish off the musical weekend with New York-based guitarist, Will Patrick, playing and eclectic sound of R&B, jazz, funk and rock at 1:30 p.m. Local country rock group Hayfire will finish of the day at 3 p.m. with a trio of singers renowned for their outstanding vocals and upbeat energy.

“This is a very exciting year to be celebrating our 11th anniversary Uptown Art Expo,” says Organizer Jim Barton. “The event has evolved so much over the years, and it is now truly such a wonderful weekend filled with original art, classic music and fun-filled activities for the whole community that we are very proud of. We look forward to everyone coming out in March and enjoying all the Uptown Art Expo has to offer.”

The 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration of Art and Music is being held on March 22-24

