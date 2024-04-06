Guy Harvey to Headline Fifth Annual One Daytona Art Festival Weekend of April 6th & 7th

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The One Daytona Art Festival offers an opportunity for local and visiting collectors to experience culture and refinement over the course of two days with high-end artists, crafters, live art at Gallery500, and cash prizes for winning artists.

In an exciting addition to this year’s lineup, attendees will have the opportunity to meet world-renowned marine wildlife artist, Guy Harvey, Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gallery500.

“The ONE DAYTONA Art Festival is celebrating its fifth anniversary and we’re proud to have such a great lineup of local, national and international artists joining us for this important milestone event,” said Roxanne Ribakoff, president of ONE DAYTONA. “We invite locals and visitors to join us for an exciting weekend filled with several new experiences this year.”

The festival will also offer guests the opportunity to test their painting skills by attending Bob Ross painting workshops.

The classes will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 at 11 a.m.

The cost is $75 which includes all materials, space is limited, those interested are encouraged to sign up here.

