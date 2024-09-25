Habitat protections for manatees could expand in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The federal government could expand critical habitats for manatees in Florida.

The Fish and Wildlife Service says it designated more than 965,000 acres of critical habitat for manatees in the 70s.

Environmental groups have been calling for an expansion since then.

This week, the Fish and Wildlife Service announced a proposal to designate 1.9 million acres as critical habitat.

That could potentially boost protections for manatees in 12 parts of the state, including parts of Central Florida.

