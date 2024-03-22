Haiti crisis: Central Florida nonprofit steps up, state makes efforts to rescue stranded Floridians

SANFORD, Fla. — The continued race to bring home over 400 Floridians stranded in Haiti hit another setback Friday, with flights delayed for a second day in a row.

It comes after the Florida Division of Emergency Management celebrated a major success Wednesday and welcomed 14 Floridians, including several young children, back to the state.

Director of the Division of Emergency Management, Kevin Guthrie, hoped 4 more flights carrying close to 100 Floridians would arrive Thursday, but that was delayed because of a permitting issue.

Flights could not take off from Haiti Friday either, though the Division of Emergency Management has not yet shared what was behind the delay.

In an interview with Channel 9 Thursday, Kevin Guthrie explained a number of logistical challenges have complicated the rescue mission.

State charter flights are leaving from the Cap-Haitien airport, though 95% percent of those needing rescue are in the Port-Au-Prince area over 100 miles away.

Thursday’s flights were grounded because officials at the Cap-Haitien airport wouldn’t let helicopters take off to airlift people out of Port-au-Prince.

On Thursday, Guthrie pleaded with the Dominican Republic to sign off on paperwork so the State could fly helicopters out of the Dominican for the rescues.

Local emergency management has been on standby for additional flights since Wednesday.

In the meantime, the local Haitian community is continuing to feel the pain as the humanitarian crisis worsens.

The UN reports violence in Haiti has reached new levels, with more than 15,000 people displaced since February.

It’s amplified an existing food crisis, forcing many families to barter.

“We get the calls. And it doesn’t stop. Because the crisis doesn’t stop,” said Haitian native Maggie St. Jean, “They’re in the crisis, whereas we’re not. But it’s like, how much can you do?”

St. Jean is the president of the Daily Bread Distribution Center.

The non-profit has served Central Florida families for over 20 years and has maintained close ties to Haiti.

St. Jean explained that the non-profit was sending food to the country until December. Still, amid escalating violence and with gang control of transportation corridors, there is no way to get food sent over now.

Instead, she focuses on new efforts to help an influx of Haitian migrants, including implementing “No Creole Tuesdays,” forcing those who seek the organizations’ help to effort learning English.

St. Jean also announced the organization is launching a new class for the Haitian community on April 18th.

“We teach them how to survive. We teach them the do’s and don’ts when you come to the U.S. We teach them the benefits they have and don’t have. And the opportunities that exists here,” said St. Jean.

The Daily Bread Distribution Center has served all Central Florida families for over two decades.

They accept donations via their website and need a new warehouse to help them serve the community.

