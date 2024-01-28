Happening Friday: Food giveaway in West Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in south Brevard County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning.

The City of West Melbourne and Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in West Melbourne.

The Feb. 2 event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at Space Coast Field of Dreams, located at:

3053 Fell Road, West Melbourne, Florida 32904

The distribution event will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Friday’s food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will operate until supplies run out.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

See the map below for event location:

