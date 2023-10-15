Happening Monday: First Lady Jill Biden to visit Central Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to be in Brevard County on Monday to support military families.

She and the Veterans Affairs secretary will travel to Patrick Space Force Base to meet with military spouses and families as part of Biden’s “Joining Forces” initiative.

The two will also speak at a cancer survivorship summit in Davie.

It’s part of the Biden administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative aiming to reduce the cancer death rate by half within 25 years and improve the lives of people with cancer.

