Happening next month: Winter Park Autumn Art Festival returns

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Autumn Art Festival will return to Park Avenue next month.

The only juried fine art festival featuring exclusively Florida artists is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will take over Winter Park’s Central Park for the weekend.

Attendees can enjoy visual art and live entertainment for the whole family.

Read: Hundreds of thousands of people face overpayment claims from Social Security

Click here to learn more.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group