Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Port Orange

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Families in the Port Orange area will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Organizers said the giveaway will be held in conjunction with Catholic Church of the Epiphany.

The May 4 event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be held at:

280 Lafayette Street, Port Orange, Florida 32127

The distribution will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The event is on a first-come, first-served basis, and will last until supplies run out.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

