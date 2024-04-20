Happening Saturday: Food giveaway in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Residents in and around DeLand will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The giveaway is in partnership with SOSA First Presbyterian Church of Deland.

The April 20 event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at:

724 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, Florida 32720

The distribution will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The event is on a first-come, first-served basis, and will last until supplies run out.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

