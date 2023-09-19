Happening soon: Work to begin on $42.5M project widening Partin Settlement Road

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials said work is getting ready to begin to help improve capacity and enhance safety on Partin Settlement Road.

The $42.5 million improvement project will widen the road from Neptune Road to Lakeshore Boulevard to a four-lane roadway. Work is estimated to finish in fall 2026.

“This Partin Settlement Road widening and reconstruction project will not only address congestion by improving traffic movement, but it will also enhance safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians,” Osceola County Chairman Viviana Janer said.

Officials said the project includes adding multi-modal accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists; enhancing drainage systems and stormwater ponds; modifying traffic signals; upgrading the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS); improving street lighting and landscaping; relocating utilities; and extending the existing bridge culvert over Fish Lake Canal.

The construction work may require lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Officials said drivers can also expect traffic shifts as construction progresses.

For details about the project, click here. For project construction-related questions, you can call the project hotline at 407-339-2822.

