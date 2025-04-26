Happening today: 2025 Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2025 Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival is happening on Saturday in downtown Orlando.

Join Channel 9 as the Florida Puerto Rican Parade kicks off the vibrant celebration with the theme “Renewable Energy and the Environment.”

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m., highlighting the beautiful municipality of Aguadilla, also known as the “City of Enchantments.”

The parade route begins at Robinson Street and Rosalind Avenue.

Participants will march past Lake Eola Park, cross Central Boulevard, head up Orange Avenue, and end at Livingston Street.

Join Eyewitness News This Morning’s Kirstin Delgado and Alexa Lorenzo for live coverage of the parade on Channel 9.

Reporters Sabrina Maggiore and Geovany Dias will also be on hand to roam the parade route and speak with guests and onlookers.

