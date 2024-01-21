Happening today: Central Florida WWII airman will be buried this afternoon

LEESBURG, Fla. — The remains of a World War II U.S. Army Air Force gunner from Central Florida will be buried in Leesburg on Sunday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. Franklin P. Hall remains lie in state at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory in Lady Lake on Sunday.

The public has been invited to pay their respects, sign a guest register and receive a flag to display at the Welcome Home Hero’s Highway procession at 2 p.m.

The procession starts at Beyers Funeral Home Lady Lake.

Here is the route for the processional:

South on Highway 27/441 through Lady Lake and Fruitland Park

Turn right off South Highway 441 onto South Canal Street, heading toward West Main Street

Turn right on Main Street through downtown Leesburg and go west to the Lone Oak Cemetery

The graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. at Lone Oak Cemetery, with full military honors.

Central Florida WWII airman will be buried this afternoon (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

See location below:

