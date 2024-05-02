Happening Today: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — You could soon have another chance to spot a rocket climbing up the Central Florida horizon.

SpaceX has planned a Thursday night launch from our Space Coast.

The company is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket with Starlink satellites in tow.

The 23 satellites will be deployed into low-Earth orbit to help expand broadband internet service.

Liftoff is targeted for 9:49 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

When the launch happens, you can watch it live on Channel 9 and right here at WFTV.com.

