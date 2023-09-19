Happening Wednesday: AdventHealth hosting hiring events across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for work, AdventHealth is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday to fill a variety of roles.

The hiring events will be held between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at AdventHealth campuses across Central Florida.

AdventHealth officials said they are specifically looking to hire registered nurses, graduate nurses, licensed practical nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, imaging, and more.

Click here for a list of participating locations and available positions.

