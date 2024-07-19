Harris Rosen to receive honorary degree from UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — A prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist in Central Florida will receive an honorary degree next month.

Harris Rosen will receive a Doctor in Public Service degree from the University of Central Florida in August.

The UCF Board of Trustees unanimously voted for Rosen for one of the highest recognitions based on his achievements and helping others for the past 50 years.

Dr. Cynthia Mejia, dean of the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management, said Rosen’s lifetime of service led to the nomination.

“I have learned from Mr. Rosen how modest beginnings can translate into hard work,” she said. “And how doing the right thing for his associates and company can transcend people’s lives.”

The UCF Rosen College opened in 2004 with the help of Rosen’s generous donations.

Rosen is also known for purchasing one hotel and growing it into a thriving business, as well as the Tangelo Park Program in 1994.

He will receive the public service degree during the summer commencement ceremony on Aug. 3 at the Addition Financial Arena.

