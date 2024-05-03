Haven on Vine in affordable housing brings hope to people in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Affordable housing at the Haven on Vine is nearing completion of the phase of its two-bedroom portion of the complex.

Since June 2023, the city has been working to renovate and revitalize the former Super8 Motel on West Vine Street in Kissimmee into the “Haven on Vine,” an affordable housing complex.

“I really think America needs to step up to the plate and help their people out. I really think affordable housing. Don’t talk about it. Do it,” said Marcellus White, a current resident.

White said before the “Haven on Vine” that he experienced homelessness after his former home’s rent became too high to pay.

He said he checked all the boxes on the criteria list, and the rent is affordable with his current employment income.

The complex is slated to be completed at the end of the year and has already started to get tons of applications from people looking to move in.

“The Haven on Vine marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to address homelessness and housing insecurity in the City of Kissimmee. We are working towards creating a more equitable and supportive community for all residents through strategic partnerships and targeted funding,” said Deputy City Manager Desiree Matthews.

“They’re giving the people a chance for affordable housing,” said White.

The rents range from $788 to $1,500 based on income.

The complex will be divided into three sectors. The main motel will have a community room and pool, and rooms will be made into studio apartments, which the city said are in the design and planning stages.

Two-bedroom units are nearing completion of remodeling, and 40 bedrooms will be for emergency/bridge housing, a total of 123 units expected to be finalized by the end of 2024.

The renovations were made possible by local and federal funding, the latest $1.8 million coming from the Community Project Funding process sponsored by Congressman Darren Soto and funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city said tenants must meet specific eligibility criteria, including a one-year residency requirement in Osceola County and income qualifications based on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Priority placements go to people experiencing homelessness, victims of domestic violence, families with children, displaced or homeless seniors, and veterans.

The location is at 1815 West Vine Street in Kissimmee. City officials said that for information on the criteria to move in or general information, they should call the city at 407-518-2553, visit in person, or email.

