Heat advisory issued for most of Central Florida with high temps

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be very hot today, dangerously hot!
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs will hit the mid-90s, but heat index values will reach 105 to 110 degrees across most of Central Florida.
Because of this, a heat advisory was issued for most of the area.
The advisory will be in place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Showers and storms will develop later this afternoon and last into the evening, bringing much-needed relief from the heat.
