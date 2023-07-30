Heat advisory issued for most of Central Florida with high temps

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be very hot today, dangerously hot!

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs will hit the mid-90s, but heat index values will reach 105 to 110 degrees across most of Central Florida.

Because of this, a heat advisory was issued for most of the area.

The advisory will be in place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Showers and storms will develop later this afternoon and last into the evening, bringing much-needed relief from the heat.

