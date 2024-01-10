Helping to end Alzheimer’s, the “Brain Bus” is pulling into Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — To help educate the public about dementia-related illnesses, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County will host the “Brain Bus” on Thursday.

The “Brain Bus,” operated by the Alzheimer’s Association, provides visitors with resources to understand the warning signs of Alzheimer’s.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the Florida Department of Health data from 2022, more than a half million Floridians ages 65 and older have been diagnosed as probable Alzheimer’s cases. In Marion County, roughly 11% of residents 65 or older fall into this category.

Visitors to the bus , will also receive tips on maintaining brain health, advice on how to obtain an accurate diagnosis of dementia-related illnesses, and information on advances in Alzheimer’s research.

Read: State Attorney suspended by DeSantis wins Federal Appeal, case heads back to trial

The Brain Bus will stop at DOH-Marion’s main campus located at 1801 SE 32nd Avenue in Ocala, from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.

The Alzheimer’s Association works to find ways to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia-related illnesses by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support for those diagnosed with the disease.

Read: Recall alert: Sauce sold at Publix recalled over undeclared allergen

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group