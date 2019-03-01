  • Here are all the concerts coming to SeaWorld for the Seven Seas Food Festival

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld has announced the full entertainment lineup for its Seven Seas Food Festival this spring.

    The festival has various food and drinks from around the world. It runs through the first weekend of May.

    Each weekend will include live music and entertainment at Bayside Stadium that guests can enjoy at no additional cost with their park admission.

    Here is the full list of entertainers who are scheduled to appear (all shows start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted):

    Saturday, March 2: Lifehouse

    Sunday, March 3: Cole Swindell

    Saturday, March 9: Lee Brice with LOCASH (5 p.m. start time)

    Sunday, March 10: I Love the 90s featuring Coolio, En Vogue, Kid N Play, Rob Base, Tone Loc, and Young MC (5 p.m. start time)

    Saturday, March 16: Bret Michaels

    Sunday, March 17: Gente De Zona

    Saturday, March 23: The Commodores 

    Sunday, March 24: 38 Special  

    Saturday, March 30: Lindsey Stirling 

    Sunday, March 31: Better Than Ezra with Tonic (5 p.m. start time)

    Saturday, April 6: Olga Tañon

    Sunday, April 7: Roots & Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown – Featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin & Collin Raye

    Saturday, April 13: Jay Leno 

    Sunday, April 14: Andy Grammer 

    Saturday, April 20: Collective Soul

    Sunday, April 21: Tenth Avenue North

    Saturday, April 27: Postmodern Jukebox

    Sunday, April 28: Willie Colón

    Saturday, May 4: Macy Gray 

    Sunday, May 5: Earth, Wind & Fire   

    SeaWorld said guests can get reserved seating to guarantee a seat for the concerts. Click here to see what’s on the menu for this year’s Seven Seas Food Festival.

