Here are all the concerts coming to SeaWorld for the Seven Seas Food Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld has announced the full entertainment lineup for its Seven Seas Food Festival this spring.
The festival has various food and drinks from around the world. It runs through the first weekend of May.
Related Headlines
Each weekend will include live music and entertainment at Bayside Stadium that guests can enjoy at no additional cost with their park admission.
Also read: 'SeaWorld is back': 2018 turned the tides of the 'Blackfish' effect
Here is the full list of entertainers who are scheduled to appear (all shows start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
Saturday, March 2: Lifehouse
Sunday, March 3: Cole Swindell
Saturday, March 9: Lee Brice with LOCASH (5 p.m. start time)
Sunday, March 10: I Love the 90s featuring Coolio, En Vogue, Kid N Play, Rob Base, Tone Loc, and Young MC (5 p.m. start time)
Saturday, March 16: Bret Michaels
Sunday, March 17: Gente De Zona
Saturday, March 23: The Commodores
Sunday, March 24: 38 Special
Saturday, March 30: Lindsey Stirling
Sunday, March 31: Better Than Ezra with Tonic (5 p.m. start time)
Saturday, April 6: Olga Tañon
Sunday, April 7: Roots & Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown – Featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin & Collin Raye
Saturday, April 13: Jay Leno
Sunday, April 14: Andy Grammer
Saturday, April 20: Collective Soul
Sunday, April 21: Tenth Avenue North
Saturday, April 27: Postmodern Jukebox
Sunday, April 28: Willie Colón
Saturday, May 4: Macy Gray
Sunday, May 5: Earth, Wind & Fire
SeaWorld said guests can get reserved seating to guarantee a seat for the concerts. Click here to see what’s on the menu for this year’s Seven Seas Food Festival.
GALLERY: Here are all the acts coming to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}