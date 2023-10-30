Here are the Orlando theme park projects in the queue for 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The list of theme park attractions set to debut in 2024 features a mix of shows, water rides, roller coasters and character meet-and-greets.

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando each have new additions in the works heading into the new year.

What new theme park attractions mean for Orlando businesses?

New attractions or reworks of existing ones provide something new for visitors to experience. That results in new hotel stays, ancillary spending and more that all helps the local economy. Also, the parks’ ongoing investments provide work for local contractors and specialty service providers.

Here’s a peek at what’s to come in 2024:

Read: Recall alert: FDA warns against using 26 over-the-counter eye drops

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts set to return early next year Walt Disney World has announced the return of a popular event at EPCOT. (WFTV)





©2023 Cox Media Group