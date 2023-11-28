Here’s how you can check if you have unclaimed property in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt for this year.
He is encouraging all Floridians to check if they have unclaimed property, which is any financial asset that is unknown, lost or inactive.
According to Patronis, the most common types are dormant bank accounts, stocks, checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds.
Florida has $2.9 billion in unclaimed property up for grabs.
Here are the Florida unclaimed property available by region:
- Pensacola - $66 million available
- Panama City - $37 million available
- Tallahassee - $47 million available
- Jacksonville - $193 million available
- Gainesville - $36 million available
- Orlando - $465 million available
- Tampa/St. Pete - $610 million available
- Fort Myers/Naples - $161 million available
- West Palm Beach - $344 million available
- Miami - $1 billion available
Click here to see if you have unclaimed property or to claim an account.
