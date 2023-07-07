Here’s the latest on future local Slim Chickens restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

More details have emerged about Central Florida’s first Slim Chickens restaurant that is set to debut in Kissimmee.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas-based chicken chain is building a 3,920-square-foot eatery at the corner of Celebration Drive and World Boulevard in Kissimmee at Unicorp’s Celebration Pointe development, according to plans filed with the state.

The application, filed June 26, shows the restaurant will feature two drive-thru lanes that merge into a single lane.

