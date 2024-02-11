Here’s Orlando City’s worth compared to other MLS teams

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando City SC saw its estimated team value go up in the past year, but it fell in ranking among teams in Major League Soccer.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Forbes ranked all 29 teams this month based on projected value. The numbers are estimates and don’t include other items like stadiums, real estate, other assets or debt.

Read: Man seriously injured after shooting in Titusville, police say

Among all 29 MLS teams for 2024, Orlando City ranked at No. 26 in the league with $475 million in revenue. That total is up from $420 million in 2023, but the team ranked at No. 24 among 28 teams during that year.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group