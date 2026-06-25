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High flight delay rates plague Miami’s World Cup airports

The study found that airports near Hard Rock Stadium had an average flight delay rate of 23.28%

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
South Africa Mexico WCup Soccer A giant world trophy is displayed during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) (Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

, Fla. — Fans traveling to World Cup matches in Miami may want to build extra time into their travel plans, according to a new study.

A travel agency study named Hard Rock Stadium as the U.S. World Cup venue with the most unreliable nearby airports.

Vacation Into Premium examined Bureau of Transportation Statistics data to determine which airports near U.S. World Cup venues had the highest percentage of flight delays.

The study found that airports near Hard Rock Stadium had an average flight delay rate of 23.28%.

Palm Beach International Airport had the highest delay rate among airports near Hard Rock Stadium, with 25.84% of flights delayed, according to the study.

Miami International Airport had a delay rate of 23.79%, while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had a delay rate of 23.09%.

Southwest Florida International Airport had the lowest delay rate among airports included near Hard Rock Stadium, at 20.39%.

The study ranked AT&T Stadium near Dallas second, with nearby airports averaging a 22.45% delay rate.

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City ranked third, with nearby airports averaging a 21.78% delay rate.

The study found SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles had the most reliable nearby airport links, with nearby airports averaging a 17.57% delay rate.

Travel experts recommend fans avoid booking flights on match day, consider early-morning flights and plan transportation to stadiums in advance.

The 2026 World Cup will be played across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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