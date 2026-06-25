High flight delay rates plague Miami’s World Cup airports

, Fla. — Fans traveling to World Cup matches in Miami may want to build extra time into their travel plans, according to a new study.

A travel agency study named Hard Rock Stadium as the U.S. World Cup venue with the most unreliable nearby airports.

Vacation Into Premium examined Bureau of Transportation Statistics data to determine which airports near U.S. World Cup venues had the highest percentage of flight delays.

The study found that airports near Hard Rock Stadium had an average flight delay rate of 23.28%.

Palm Beach International Airport had the highest delay rate among airports near Hard Rock Stadium, with 25.84% of flights delayed, according to the study.

Miami International Airport had a delay rate of 23.79%, while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had a delay rate of 23.09%.

Southwest Florida International Airport had the lowest delay rate among airports included near Hard Rock Stadium, at 20.39%.

The study ranked AT&T Stadium near Dallas second, with nearby airports averaging a 22.45% delay rate.

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City ranked third, with nearby airports averaging a 21.78% delay rate.

The study found SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles had the most reliable nearby airport links, with nearby airports averaging a 17.57% delay rate.

Travel experts recommend fans avoid booking flights on match day, consider early-morning flights and plan transportation to stadiums in advance.

The 2026 World Cup will be played across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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