Historic Parramore barbershop re-opens after fire shuts down business three years ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — After closing its doors for three years, J. Henry’s barbershop in Parramore has reopened.

J. Henry’s barbershop opened Friday with a ribbon cutting alongside District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Eyewitness News caught up with J. Henry inside the shop. Henry looked like he was already back at home, happier than ever and back in his element.

“Barbershop means a lot man. It’s an opportunity. You can see your past, present, and your future, right here in the barbershop,” said J. Henry, Owner of J. Henry’s Barbershop.

The historic barbershop closed its doors after an accidental electrical fire ripped through the shop in November 2021.

“It was shocking man I mean “Where am I going to go now?” said Paul Wiley, J. Henry’s customer.

Henry says he learned of the fire through a phone call from his wife, a Deputy Chief with Orlando Police.

Henry said at one point, he had doubts after the fire. He said it was his faith, the community support, and help from local and state government that kept him pushing.

“This barbershop is for the community, it’s not for J. Henry. And I hope and pray that everybody buys into the vision that we here in this community can have a nice place to come to,” said Henry.

Henry sat down with Eyewitness News and spoke about the time he persuaded Governor Ron DeSantis to reopen hair salons and barbershops during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The governor of Florida came to this barbershop and put me on the state board, would help a lot of people,” said Henry.

On Monday, dozens of people in the Parramore community walked past to congratulate and welcome Henry and the shop back to the community.

Henry said he plans to continue making the barbershop a haven for everyone and work with and for the community.

